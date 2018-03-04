LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

APPOINTED

Home Savings recently announced that Matthew T. Garrity was appointed to the Home Savings Bank board. Garrity joined Home Savings in 2009 as senior vice president and chief credit officer. In 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president with responsibility for commercial banking, residential mortgage and credit administration.

NOTED

Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, made “My Jewish Learning’s” list for one of the best hamentashen (a Purim cookie) in the country.

The local deli makes 10 different varieties of hamentashen. This family-run deli has been serving Jewish deli favorites and holiday treats since 1939.

“My Jewish Learning” offers thousands of articles, videos and other resources to help viewers navigate all aspects of Judaism and Jewish life.

NAMED

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. recently announced William Parsley III has been named chief operating officer effective immediately. Gagan Singh will succeed Parsley as chief investment officer and continue with his current duties and Randall C. King will succeed Parsley as treasurer and continue with his current duties. Both will continue to report to Parsley.

PROMOTED AND HIRED

Home Savings recently expanded its services to business and government entities with an enhanced suite of products and a new team of treasury management specialists. As part of the expansion, Jennifer Bidlingmyer was promoted to senior vice president, director of treasury management. In addition, David Puckett and Mary Beth Phillips joined Home Savings as regional sales managers. They will focus on the development and growth of the bank’s treasury management business in their respective regions.

AWARDED

The Agent Insurance Services is one of a select group of agencies honored by Erie Insurance with the Silver Life Recognition Award. Erie’s Silver Life Recognition Award is a measure of quality agency performance in life production and service to customers.