Home, garden show in Valley marks start of spring

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The trees remain devoid of leaves, a chill still permeates the air and debris, and other reminders of winter are all around.

Nevertheless, many area residents received a jump-start reminder that a change of seasons is just around the corner.

“We like to say that this always kicks off spring,” Jennie Brewer said Sunday about the annual Home Builders/Remodelers Association of the Mahoning Valley’s Home and Garden Show.

One hundred booths with 75 local and regional vendors were the main attractions of the three-day show, in its 67th year, which began Friday at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave.

The free event provided plenty of vendors with expertise in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, both of which are many people’s top priorities for restoring or selling their homes, noted Brewer, the HBA’s executive officer and event director.

Hundreds of do-it-yourselfers and others came to the show Sunday afternoon to gather ideas for or buy merchandise related to everything from home-security systems to landscaping.

Specifically, attendees saw much of what was available for nearly every facet of home improvements, such as windows and siding, design and hardwood flooring, patio enclosures, drain cleaning, plumbing, cabinetry, waterproofing, masonry, underground repairs, excavating and pressure cleaning. Those interested in making alterations to their homes’ exteriors and yards were able to buy merchandise that included lawn structures, propane grills, patio furniture and outdoor fixtures.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.