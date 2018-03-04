HB 70 to be discussed at community meeting

HB 70 to be discussed at community meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Schools Board of Education House Bill 70 Committee will host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Bethel Baptist Church (old sanctuary), 1507 Hillman St.

Schools CEO Krish Mohip was put in place by HB 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

Discussion will involve how HB 70 has impacted Youngstown City Schools and public education.

Invited guests include William Phillis from the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, Warrensville Heights City Schools, Lorain City Schools, East Cleveland City Schools, state school board members and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich.

Drugs, weapons found

YOUNGSTOWN

Police searched a home that yielded weapons and an array of illegal drugs.

A search warrant at the South Dunlap Avenue home of Dena Byrd was served Friday afternoon.

Byrd faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and being a felon in illegal possession of a weapon.

According to the police report, officers forced their way into the West Side home and found multiple firearms and bags of cocaine, crack, marijuana and heroin. Byrd will appear in municipal court for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Spring class at farm

MERCER, PA.

Join Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, in conjunction with Georgia Mosebach in a program that provides a unique way to celebrate the first day of spring.

The class will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 20. The project is a 36-by-7-inch piece of wood with the word “Spring,” as well as a flower and a watering can glued onto it to pop the letters and give it a three-dimensional look. All materials will be provided.

The cost for the program is $35, and pre-registration is required by March 15. To pre-register, call 724-662-2242, make checks payable to Munnell Run Farm and mail to 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, Pa. 16137.

Left without power

YOUNGSTOWN

First Energy reported on its power outage map that Saturday afternoon there were 47 customers scattered around Trumbull County, and five in Mahoning County, without electricity as the power company continued to clean up and repair damage caused by Thursday’s wind and snow storm.

A First Energy spokeswoman estimated power would be restored to all customers by 12:30 a.m. today.

Beach Night planned

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host Seventh Grade Beach Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.