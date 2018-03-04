COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Seth Randolph et al v. John Campbell et al, personal injury.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Joyce Miller et al, money.

Ruth Guthrie et al v. Ford Motor Co., money.

Citizens Bank v. William Kusior, money.

Ally Bank v. Dan Lewis, money.

docket

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Megan Derenburger, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Cory Byers et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Duane Yerke, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Judy McGraw et al v. Homer Savings and Loan et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

divorces asked

Rebecca Duncan, of 47662 Metz Road, New Waterford v. Jacob Duncan, of 701 Summit Ave., Niles.

Kenneth Williams, of 1719 Hess Road, East Liverpool v. Nicole Williams, of 349 Jackman St., East Liverpool.

divorces granted

Kimberly Vassar v. William Vassar.

Angela Yates v. Jason Yates.

Chelsea Pittenger v. Nicholas Pittenger.

Danielle Deal v. Andrew Deal.

dissolutions asked

Kirsten Eberhardt, of 16463 state Route 267, East Liverpool, and Michael Eberhardt, of 14987 Old Lincoln Highway, East Liverpool.

Chad Carpenter, of 256 Sherman St., Lisbon, and Kayla Carpenter, of 631 11th St., Megargel, Texas.

Brianne Kurtz, of 135 E. Main St., Limaville, and Keremy Kurtz, of 8946 Allen Drive, Alliance.

Jenna Dailey, of 4345 Woodville Road, Leetonia, and Cody Dailey, of same.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Chemical Bank v. Donald M. Hatala et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Timothy L. Clark et al, foreclosure.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Denise P. Morgan, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Harris, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kenneth Miller, default.

Sandusky Mall Co. v. Hamdi Qasem, default.

Indy Equipment and Supply LLC v. Southside Environmental Group LLC et al, default.

Bank of America NA v. Aames Capital Corp., default.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Theresa Basilica, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Pam R. Balint, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Denise Youngblood, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Maurice Hightower, default.

Soft Touch Wood LLC v. Distributor Services Inc., dismissed.

Michelle Harvey et al v. Miranda M. Bordell et al, dismissed.

Wayne VanHorn v. Precision Automotive and Custom Inc. et al, dismissed.

Brenda J. Cook v. Clerac LLC, dismissed.

William P. Juhasz v. Emily Shaw-Hahn, dismissed.

PNC Bank NA v. Reemon S. Ghattas et al, dismissed.

Youngstown State University v. Alysha A. Huff, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Bobby Sprague, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Desiree Sanders et al, dismissed.

Ohio Valley Mall Co. v. Noureddine Haddad, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Yasmin Rivera, dismissed.

Gerald Jones Jr. v. Tierra Frazier, dismissed.

Meghan M. McDonald v. Terry Clover, dismissed.

State v. Brandon R. Greathouse, sentenced.

State v. Kyle Bryan, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer L. Price, sentenced.

State v. Dorothy Slusher, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy D. Green, sentenced.

State v. Jimmie R. Stella Jr., sentenced.

State v. Adam Slaughter, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Grove, sentenced.

State v. Maria Cruz, sentenced.

State v. Jumal E. Rowe, sentenced.

State of Ohio Ex Rel Michael Dewine v. Big Sky Energy Inc. et al, settled.

Angela C. Reynolds et al v. E Surance et al, settled.

Robert Farley v. Lynne H. Robinson et al, settled.

Ohio Valley Mall Co. v. Elza Connelly et al, settled.

Mari Burney v. KMart Corp. et al, settled.

Sherry Williams v. General Motors LLC, settled.

Christine G. Carson v. John T. Woods et al, settled.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Donald E. Hawkes, settled.

Sam Lamancusa v. BMI Properties LLC et al, dismissed.

Rolling Mills Food Beverage and Merchandise LLC et al v. David P. Davies Jr. et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anna Palmer, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. BMI Properties LLC et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Larry Sabol Jr., dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Daniel M. Skruck Sr., dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Kenneth J. Broadrick, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark R. Yauger et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mohammad Rashid et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Arthur N. Einzig et al, dismissed.

annulments granted

Kiley A. Maas v. Lavon D. Christian.

Dissolutions granted

Michael Carson and Holly Carson.

Divorces granted

Tamara E. Shilling v. Joseph M. Shilling.

Carol McAvoy v. Roger Conrad.

Tonya L. Fenton v. Christopher L. Fenton.

Terry Barnes v. Judy Barnes.

Michael A. Peterson v. Maria L. Trinci.

Cassandra Dieck v. Randall Dieck.

Bryan K. Shiflett v. Sharie K. Grignon.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Andrew W. Elifritz, 21, of 47 Parkgate Ave., Austintown, and Briaunna L. Miller, 19, of same.

Antwone B. Napier, 31, of 2827 Hudson Ave., Youngstown, and Kelly D.M. Artis, 32, of same.

Steven L. Monday, 45, of 138 Regent St., Campbell, and Tiffany L. Getsy, 51, of same.

legal separations asked

Sara J. Kudela, of 27 Jennette Drive, Youngstown v. Michael C. Kudela, of 3042 Kevin St., Saint Joseph, Mich.

Divorces asked

Michael A. Pernotto, 27 W. Federal St., Youngstown v. Laura Pernotto, of 4036 St Andrews Court, Canfield.

Kerri L. Smith, of 113 Williamson Ave., Youngstown v. David R. Smith of 97 Allen St., Newark.

Rebecca L. Campbell, of 7376 Salinas Trail, Boardman v. Donald R. Campbell, of 1000 Main St., Wampum, Pa.

Brandy C. Henderson, of 1486 Woodcrest Ave., Youngstown v. Ronald L. Henderson, of PO Box 540, St. Clairsville.

Andrea R. Marbley, 4472 Devonshire Drive, Boardman v. Vincent D. Marbley, of 87 Rosemont Ave., Austintown.

Sheli L. Myers, of 1293 Redtail Hawk Drive, Boardman v. Joseph Myers, of 217 West Drive, Baton Rouge, La.

Elizabeth A. Miller, of 1677 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield v. Terry R. Miller, of 5885 Youngstown-Hubbard Road, Hubbard.

Janice F. Burd, of 427 West Heights, Youngstown v. Bradley Stanton-Burd, of same.

Christopher Baird, of 615 Brandon Ave., Struthers v. Melissa Fero, of 84 Wilda St., Boardman.

David Dodd, of 3523 Lasalle Ave., Youngstown v. Judith Dodd, of 2722 Jean St., Youngstown.

Dissolutions asked

Audrey J. Stingel, of 42 Whitney Ave., Youngstown, and Chase P. Stingel, 4652 Woodhurst Drive, Austintown.

Ali A. Omran, of 5040 Sheridan Road, Youngstown, and Ann M. Omran, of 241 Berkshire Drive, Youngstown.

Christopher J. Strobel, of 174 Washington Blvd. Apt. 3, Youngstown, and Angela D. Strobel, of 10653 Berlin Station Road, Canfield.

New complaints

Mary M. Ryan v. Sean M. Baka et al, other torts.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Hubert W. Abron et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. James Welsh et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jerrod A. Brown et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Vicky A. Strickland et al, foreclosure.

Joann A. Rocci v. Gresenius Kidney Care Austintown et al, medical negligence.

Beckman Coulter Inc. v. Women’s OB GYN Care LLC, complaint.

Kenneth Barnett v. William R. Tomalka et al, other torts.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Richard W. Michalak, money.

Cab East LLC v. Heidi Janis et al, money.

Charles Ratliff et al v. Gary M. Crim Inc., money.

Todd Hogan v. Media Obsessions LLC et al, other civil.

DOCKET

State v. Ramon Cooper, sentenced.

State v. Lynn M. Perry, pleads guilty.

State v. Dawna Sayers, must complete treatment at Old School.

State v. Raheem Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Jessica Mason, sentenced.

State v. Bessie Ryan, sentenced.

State v. Kevin Gamble, sentenced.

State v. Jamel Patton, pleads guilty.

State v. Jennifer Barnhart, sentenced.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Dino D. Commisso et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Al E. Krahling et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Home S&L Co. of Youngstown Ohio v. Michael R. Gonda et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Equity Trust Co. v. Donna Holland et al, confirmation of sale.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. John J. Plunkett et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

JPMorgan Chase National Association v. Brian J. Frantz et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

PNC Bank National Association v. Hennetta Carelly et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

William Tuscano et al v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

Louis Zorella v. City of Youngstown et al, settled and dismissed.

Salvatore Sorice et al v. Catalina A. Currier et al, order of magistrate.

Pamela Kist v. James Markos et al, order of magistrate.

Maxine Morales v. United States Steel Corp. et al, settled and dismissed.

Kari Cordell v. Marie E. Lawson, dismissed.

Adam P. Beck v. Jibri Carter, settled and dismissed.

Progressive American Insurance Co. v. Anton Pacic et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Corrine L. Sanderson et al, dismissed.

Roger L. Ryan v. Susan D. Wyner et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph M. Larocca v. Jose Ayala et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Debra A. Greene et al, default judgment.

Cerni Leasing LLC v. Tipper Services Inc., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Tamela Peddicord et al v. Heather Whittington et al, order of magistrate.

B and B Contractors and Developers Inc. v. Philip M. Beshara et al, order of magistrate.

Laverne Dennis v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Amato D. Dapolito v. Alvin Flick et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Frank Kutasi, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Kimberly A. Walker v. Summit Academy Management et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Elizabeth F. Rothenberg et al, dismissed.

Maryelizabeth Palmer v. Matthew J. Thoennes, order of magistrate.

Maryelizabeth Palmer v. Lynsey L. Opatken, order of magistrate.

Vakesha Tucker v. Cierra Bennett, order of magistrate.

Denise Featsent v. Ashley Davis, order of magistrate.

Samantha Boseman v. Lauren A. Costas, order of magistrate.

State v. Dereka L. Clinkscale, sentenced.

State v. Cara A. Patsy, must complete in house at Meridian Health Care.

State v. Jorge L. Ortiz-Collazo, sentenced.

State v. Christian M. Ortiz-Otero, sentenced.

State v. Malik Clay, sentenced.

State v. Milton Glenn, sentenced.

State v. Tedarro Williams, forfeited; sentenced.

State v. Tedarro Williams, sentenced.

State v. Joyce Daddona, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Home Savings and Loan Co. v. Barth and Richardson Management LTD et al, order of magistrate.

DCFS Trust v. Martin Rakoff, order of magistrate.

Debra S. Kight v. Wilbur B. Miller et al, judgment entered.

M&T Bank v. Jack W. McRae III et al, order of magistrate.

Home S&L Co. of Youngstown Ohio v. Josette Lopez et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Dennis Kaleel v. Keleel Bros. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Nancy J. Johnson et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Kevin Lewis v. Medical Services Co. et al, dismissed.

Mary Sweeney v. Community Development Institute et al, dismissed.

Hailey and Co. LLC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Karel Cubick et al, order of magistrate.

Francisco A. Mateo MD Inc. et al v. Nicholas G. Proia MD et al, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Robert J. Terrill Jr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

B and B Contractors and Developers Inc. v. Philip M. Beshara et al, judgment entered.

City of Campbell Ohio v. Lawrence H. Morris et al, default judgment.

Cheri L. Davis v. Carl Buhn et al, dismissed.

John Perrotta et al v. James A. Taylor et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Divito et al v. Jack W. McRae et al, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Miller v. Summer Alderman, dismissed.

Marilyn Guzman v. Christian A. Guzman, dismissed.

Savannah M. Walker v. Brandi Harris, order of magistrate.

Edna J. Duley v. Antoinette Bainbridge, order of magistrate.

Bobbie Jo Russell v. Shannon Bennett, order of magistrate.

State v. Jean Tapscott, pleads guilty.

State v. Nicholas F. Snyder, pleads guilty.

State v. Robert A. Stipetich, pleads guilty.

State v. Derrick Stewart, pleads guilty.

State v. Davanzo Tate Sr., pleads guilty.

State v. Catherine M. Osco, pleads guilty.

State v. Steven Moses, pleads guilty.

State v. Eric L. Ratliff, pleads guilty.

Bureaus Investment Group Seven v. Foad N. Esmail, order of magistrate.

AFS Assignee of Providian National Bank et al v. Michael Antonoff, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Thomas R. Skelton et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Discover Bank v. Randy A. Durig, order of magistrate.

Home S&L Co. of Youngstown Ohio v. Eileen Clemente et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. John J. Catich et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Samuel A. Maize v. Steel Forming Inc. et al, dismissed.

Damon Knauf v. Jennifer McMillin, settled and dismissed.

Frank Kotsol v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jason E. Baker et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Elaina Dean v. Ron Joy Realty LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary E. Vrabel et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kimberly L. Cheshire et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bernadine A. Nicholson et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Liquid Waste Solidification LLC v. Evolution Energy Trucking Co., order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Forbush et al, order of magistrate.

Jermaine Hamlett et al v. Margaret M. Snyder et al, order of magistrate.

Flying Dragon Inc. v. Ohio Department of Commerce, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Leslie Agee et al, order of magistrate.

Steven N. Upson v. Falcon Transport Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Andrea Cicoretti et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alice I. Fares et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Juahn T. Christ et al, judgment entered.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Sherri A. Vandyke, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Ohio Specialized Investments LTD v. Canfield Township Board of Zoning Appeals et al, order of magistrate.