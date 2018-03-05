Community summit in Austintown to focus on student safety

March 4, 2018 at 4:18p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown schools have scheduled a safety summit for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive.

The schools' administration will cover current safety measures in the schools.

Families are encouraged to attend and give suggestions for further safety measures.

Township police also will be available to take questions.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000