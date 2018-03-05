Community summit in Austintown to focus on student safety
AUSTINTOWN
Austintown schools have scheduled a safety summit for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive.
The schools' administration will cover current safety measures in the schools.
Families are encouraged to attend and give suggestions for further safety measures.
Township police also will be available to take questions.
