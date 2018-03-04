Cash starts strong vs. Milwaukee

By Brian Dzenis | March 4, 2018 at 3:14p.m.

Youngstown State's Sarah Cash is on a roll as the womens basketball team leads Milwaukee 33-22 at halftime in the Horizon League quarterfinals.

The Lordstown product has 13 points and six rebounds. Jenny Lindner leads the Panthers with four points and are shooting 27 percent.

