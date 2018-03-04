BUSINESS DIGEST

Bricklayer program

YOUNGSTOWN

Bricklayers Local No. 8 Joint Apprenticeship Committee is accepting applications for the Bricklayers Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

Applications can be submitted by contacting the office of the Bricklayers Local No. 8 Joint Apprenticeship Committee at 330-539-6050. The application deadline is April 6.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high-school diploma or equivalent, are physically capable of performing the work of the trade and can pass a pre-employment drug screen and physical.

Applicants must bring a transcript of high-school grades or General Educational Development test scores, a valid driver’s license and if applicable a military service certificate.

Cyber-security event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator will have a “Cyber Security Rules for Government Contractors” event from noon to 2 p.m. March 15 at the incubator offices, 241 W. Federal St.

Department of Defense, GSA and NASA contractors are required to meet minimum-security standards or risk losing federal contracts.

In this workshop you will learn what NIST Special Publication 800-171 is and what it means for you; learn important steps in discovering what you need to do to protect your business and be compliant; learn how to remediate a firm to meet the new standards; learn about testing and validating a plan to ensure it works; and learn how important monitoring and reporting is to a company.

For information contact Norma Webb at 330-759-3668, ext. 124. Register at http://ybi.org/event/.

Chamber breakfast

WARREN

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Power Breakfast” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. March 20 at The Mocha House, 467 High St. NE.

Each month the chamber schedules Power Breakfast, Lunch or After Hours to bring members together to start building networks.

Registration is required by March 16. Attendees order off a limited menu at their own cost.

To register go to: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.

Opioid dependency

COLUMBUS

The number of opioid-dependent injured workers in the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation system fell 19 percent in 2017, the sixth-consecutive year the numbers have fallen under BWC’s efforts to reduce opioid use.

BWC Pharmacy Director Nick Trego recently told the agency’s board of directors the number of injured workers who met or exceeded the threshold of being clinically dependent on opioids fell to 3,315 at the end of fiscal year 2017, a 19 percent drop from 2016 and a 59 percent decrease since 2011.

Staff/wire reports