Blood Drives

March 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

St. Christine School, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 2 to 6 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Warren, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, noon to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive, Newton Falls, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

