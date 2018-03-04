Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
St. Christine School, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 2 to 6 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Warren, 12:30 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, noon to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive, Newton Falls, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 5, 2017 midnight
Blood Drives
- July 2, 2017 midnight
Blood Drives
- November 20, 2016 midnight
Blood Drives
- September 17, 2017 midnight
Blood Drives
- November 19, 2017 midnight
Blood Drives
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.