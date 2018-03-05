Arrest pending in Youngstown's first homicide of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say an arrest and charges are pending in connection with Saturday’s shooting death that occurred at 3:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side. Law enforcement officials describe the shooting as a homicide.

In a brief press release issued late Saturday, police said that Brandon Wareham of Austintown was shot in his car in the driveway of 149 Rhoda Ave. off Mahoning Avenue. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died.

If the Mahoning County coroner rules Wareham’s death a homicide, it would be the first in the city this year. Calls to the coroner’s office were not returned at press time.

The 26th and last homicide of 2017 in Youngstown occurred Dec. 21. A man was found bleeding and unconscious about 12:20 p.m. in a home in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue. He died on the way to the hospital where a bullet wound was found in the victim, leading police to investigate the death as a homicide.