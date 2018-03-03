Youngstown group on bus now to S.C. to protest predatory housing
YOUNGSTOWN
A group of volunteers led by ACTION and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation departed for Columbia, South Carolina shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The 45-person team intends to confront the CEO of Vision Properties, a company that rents homes -- which are often dilapidated -- under predatory land contracts.
The team will present a list of demands to leaders of Vision Property.
As of Saturday morning, the campaign has already seen some success, as Vision Property has agreed to repay the city for costs associated with the demolition of one of its properties.
