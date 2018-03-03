Boardman woman reports being sexually assaulted outside her apartment

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning for a reported sexual assault and attempted abduction.

Police on Friday released a sketch of the man, described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 180 pounds, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched the night of Feb. 23 to the parking lot of a West Boulevard apartment where a female was screaming for help. The township fire department and an ambulance also responded.

The victim told police she had taken out her trash about 10 p.m. and was walking back toward the building “when an unknown male came up behind her, and grabbed her around her neck with his arm.”

The victim said the man then dragged her into a wooded area, held her down and sexually assaulted her. She said the man fled after he removed his hand from her mouth and she was able to scream for help.

People in a nearby apartment reported they heard a woman screaming and looked out the window to see the female lying in a grassy area. One person ran outside to help her while another one called 911, according to the report.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She told police she had never seen the suspect before, but believes she would be able to identify him.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Greg Stepuk at 330-729-2085.