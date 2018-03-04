Trumbull prosecutor opposes parole for 2 convicted killers
WARREN — Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is opposing parole for Orson Wells, 65, who went to prison in 1977 for killing Ted Wade and attempting to kill Mark A. Dukes in a tavern on Martin Luther King Boulevard Southwest. Wells also was convicted of his role in the 1994 Lucasville prison riot.
Watkins was one of the prosecutors who handled the Wells murder case more than 40 years ago.
In a separate case, Watkins is asking that parole be denied this month to Roy G. Green, 66, who was convicted in 1995 of murder, abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
Green killed and dismembered Devin Griffin in December 1994 in Green’s garage on Bellcrest Avenue Southwest in Warren Township, said Watkins, who also personally prosecuted Green.
