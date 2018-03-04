Thousands attend first-ever Valley Health & Wellness Expo
YOUNGSTOWN — A crowd estimated to be in the thousands came to the Covelli Centre today for the first day of the two-day inaugural Valley Health & Wellness Expo.
And sponsors of the expo at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St. downtown, hope many thousands more will attend the free event’s second edition today from noon to 4 p.m. to learn more about the available Mahoning Valley quality and variety of health care services.
The event is meant to inform people that health care of the highest quality can be provided in the Valley, said Ed Muransky, chief executive officer of Southwoods Hospital in Boardman.
