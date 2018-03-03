Valley firefighter faces sex charges involving juveniles

Staff report

SEBRING

Sebring police arrested a local firefighter and emergency medical technician who faces accusations that he had inappropriate contact with juvenile girls.

Travis Dick, 27, of South 15th St., faces two counts of importuning, two felony counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, 11 misdemeanor counts of disseminating material harmful to juveniles, two counts of attempted illegal use of minor nudity and one count of misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Dick told police he sent a photo of two female juveniles in a group Facebook message and had physical contact “that could be viewed as inappropriate” with one of the juveniles, according to a police report.

The charges listed on the police report describe one victim as between the age of 13 and 15 and the other as under the age of 13.

Investigators examined Dick’s phone and found conversations in which he asked a juvenile to send him pictures while she was in the shower and pressured her to send pictures of her breasts to another male.

They also found pictures of Dick’s genitalia on the phone and videos portraying bestiality, the report said

One of the juveniles reported Dick to Stark County Job and Family Services, which prompted the investigation.

Police arrested Dick on Thursday and sent him to the Mahoning County jail where he is being held on $28,250 bond.

Dick has worked for both Beloit and Newton Falls fire departments as a firefighter and EMT. Beloit placed Dick on administrative leave and Newton Falls terminated him.