S.C. realty company refuses to sign ACTION, YNDC community pact

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leadership of Vision Property Management, a realty company dealing in land contracts that have been accused of being predatory, has refused to sign a community agreement proposed by members of ACTION and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.

The team will now attempt to confront the company's CEO, Alex Szkaradek at his home and will distribute fliers throughout the neighborhoods of the company's leadership featuring links to stories outlining Vision Property Management's practices. The team will also pass out fliers at Szkaradek's church.

Head over to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thevindicator/ to see live videos from Vindicator reporter Graig Graziosi.