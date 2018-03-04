S.C. realty company refuses to sign ACTION, YNDC community pact
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The leadership of Vision Property Management, a realty company dealing in land contracts that have been accused of being predatory, has refused to sign a community agreement proposed by members of ACTION and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.
The team will now attempt to confront the company's CEO, Alex Szkaradek at his home and will distribute fliers throughout the neighborhoods of the company's leadership featuring links to stories outlining Vision Property Management's practices. The team will also pass out fliers at Szkaradek's church.
Head over to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thevindicator/ to see live videos from Vindicator reporter Graig Graziosi.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 4, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Locals travel to S.C. to protest predatory land contracts
- March 3, 2018 10:42 a.m.
Youngstown group on bus now to S.C. to protest predatory housing
- March 2, 2018 4:04 p.m.
Vindy live reports Saturday from protest caravan over city housing
- February 25, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Lease-To-Own Contracts Land Many in Anguish
- October 14, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Land contract legislation will help protect residents, fight blight, officials say
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.