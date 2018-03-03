Austintown prostitution sting nets four arrests

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested four people after a human-trafficking investigation this week.

According to a police report, officers assigned to a human-trafficking task force were assigned to investigate prostitution- and drug-related crimes in the area of state Route 46, leading them to respond to an advertisement on a website “used for escort services.”

The officers arranged a meeting at a Seventy-Six Drive motel and met a woman there shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the report.

Police arrested Deanna Beeson, 32, of Leavittsburg on charges of possessing criminal tools, soliciting and a drug-paraphernalia offense, according to court records.

Police also stopped a vehicle that dropped off Beeson and arrested three men inside the car after finding drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Marshall, 39, of Warren is charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments; Thomas Smart, 43, of Warren is charged with a drug-paraphernalia offense; and Jeremy Lovett, 33, of Niles is charged with two counts of drug abuse, possessing drug-abuse instruments, falsification and a drug-paraphernalia offense, according to court records.

Police reported finding substances in the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also reported finding drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and in Beeson’s purse.

Lovett is charged with falsification because he initially gave police his brother’s identifying information instead of his own, according to the report.