Power outages still reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties after Thursday storm

March 3, 2018 at 4:02p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — First Energy reported on its power outage map that as of 3:13 p.m. today there were 47 customers scattered around Trumbull County, and five in Mahoning County, without electricity as the power company continues to clean up and repair damage caused by Thursday’s wind and snow storm.

A First Energy spokeswoman estimated power would be restored to all customers between 10 p.m. and midnight today.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500