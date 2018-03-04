Power outages still reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties after Thursday storm
YOUNGSTOWN — First Energy reported on its power outage map that as of 3:13 p.m. today there were 47 customers scattered around Trumbull County, and five in Mahoning County, without electricity as the power company continues to clean up and repair damage caused by Thursday’s wind and snow storm.
A First Energy spokeswoman estimated power would be restored to all customers between 10 p.m. and midnight today.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 2, 2018 9:58 a.m.
Trumbull hit hardest with power outage today; map link here
- February 25, 2017 8:14 p.m.
Power restored following Saturday morning storm
- November 6, 2017 12:10 a.m.
High winds brought down trees cutting power to 10,000 in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties
- May 2, 2017 12:38 p.m.
Thousands in Valley remain without power; First Energy adds manpower
- November 30, 2016 10:58 p.m.
Scattered power outages throughout Valley tonight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.