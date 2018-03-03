Police: Son guns down parents at college dorm

Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

The shooting at Campbell Hall happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a weeklong spring break.

Police released a photo of James Eric Davis Jr., urging the public to call 911 if they see him but also warning that he shouldn’t be confronted. Hours after a campus lockdown, police started a “slow, methodical removal” of staff and students who were ordered to take shelter in campus buildings, Lt. Larry Klaus said.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” Klaus said of Davis.

The university identified the two dead as his mother, Diva Davis, and father, James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood. The shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.

Klaus said video at the dorm suggests Davis fled on foot after the shooting. He was wearing a hoodie but had been shedding certain clothes while on the run.

“This has been a tragic day. ... The hurting will go on for a while,” said university President George Ross.

The search was focused on Mount Pleasant neighborhoods near campus.

Klaus said Davis was taken to a hospital Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem, possibly an overdose.

The Davis family is from Plainfield, Ill., about 38 miles southwest of Chicago.