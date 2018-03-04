Police: Pa. man barred from home shot after breaking in
BLACK LICK, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania man who broke into a house from which he had been barred by a protection order was shot and killed by a resident.
Police in Indiana County said 48-year-old Stacy Livingston had been evicted from and excluded from a home in Burrell Township but returned early Saturday and broke in through a basement window.
Police said the intruder’s wife and five other family members were inside, and an adult family member shot him in the chest. No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.
In White Township, police said, a 59-year-old woman fled to a neighbor’s home and was later taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds. A 67-year-old man was found dead in their home from apparent stab wounds.
