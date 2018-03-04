Poland forest supporters raise concerns about sewer-line project

POLAND — Residents who have advocated in the past for preserving Poland Municipal Forest in its natural state are raising concerns about a project in the woods.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department is overseeing a project to replace a 24-inch sanitary-sewer line in the forest into which numerous commercial and residential properties tie.

Work is underway within the county easement off College Lane, under a path known as Gutknecht Trail. The project required clearing trees from the area, which was heavily forested.

Critics of the project say they are concerned about the project’s impact on the forest, as well as what they say was a lack of opportunity for public input before the venture began.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com