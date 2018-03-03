Boardman police arrest robbery suspect who wore Spider-Man mask

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a man in connection with two dollar-store robberies in which the suspect wore a Spider-Man and skeleton masks.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, of New Road in Austintown, is charged with robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

One charge stems from a Feb. 12 incident reported at a Family Dollar store on Market Street.

An employee told police a male wearing a Spider-Man mask came into the store and demanded money from the register. She said he left after she told him there was no money.

On Feb. 14, police were dispatched to a Dollar General on Midlothian Boulevard in reference to a robbery.

An employee told police a male wearing a hat, a black mask with a yellow skeleton on it, and carrying a backpack came into the store and demanded money. The employee said she saw a gun under his shirt.

The male got away with some money from the register, then fled with another male who was outside the store, the employee reported.

Blalock was arrested on warrants for those incidents Thursday.

Youngstown Municipal Court records indicate Blalock also is facing an aggravated-robbery charge there.

The Vindicator previously reported that Blalock was arrested Feb. 15 in the robbery of an East Midlothian check-cashing business, and that he had been listed as an endangered missing person earlier that week.

Youngstown police put out a bulletin Feb. 14 saying Blalock is developmentally disabled and had been missing since Feb. 9 without his medication, The Vindicator reported.

Police also said at the time that Blalock was a suspect in numerous other robberies committed during that time frame, including the two in Boardman.