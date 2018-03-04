HB 70 to be discussed at community meeting
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City Schools Board of Education House Bill 70 Committee will host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Bethel Baptist Church (old sanctuary), 1507 Hillman St.
Schools CEO Krish Mohip was put in place by HB 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.
Discussion will involve how HB 70 has impacted Youngstown City Schools and public education.
Invited guests include William Phillis from the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, Warrensville Heights City Schools, Lorain City Schools, East Cleveland City Schools, state school board members and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich.
