Girl charged after post

YOUNGSTOWN

A 14-year-old girl accused of making a threatening post on social media faces a charge of inducing panic in Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center’s juvenile court, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partne. The post allegedly read: “Cardinal Mooney high school will be getting shot at Monday afternoon be ready.” City police increased security at the school’s dance over the weekend, and extra patrols were present Monday at the school. The girl was issued summons to appear in a court hearing March 19.

Animal-cruelty arrest

WARREN

A man accused of repeatedly beating a puppy was arrested Wednesday after police acquired footage of the act, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reports.

James Shaeffer, 64, faces charges of animal cruelty and aggravated menacing. The man’s roommate shot cellphone video of Shaeffer berating a 9-month-old dog, grabbing it by the neck and pounding on its head, the television station reported. Shaeffer is in Trumbull County jail with a bond of $12,500.

Man with gun arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN

A man caught by Mill Creek Park police with a loaded gun that was later found to be stolen was arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bond at $15,000 for Anthony Jackson, 35, of East Lucius Avenue, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Jackson was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday by park police on Old Furnace Road after he was pulled over for driving left of center. His car smelled like marijuana and police found out Jackson had a suspended license.

Jackson told police he had a gun under the front seat, and officers found a loaded Ruger .45-caliber handgun, reports said. A records check showed the gun was stolen.

City Prosecutor Dana Lantz said Jackson may face additional charges on the federal level because he has a domestic-violence conviction that prohibits him from buying or owning a firearm.

Shot by masked robber

YOUNGSTOWN

A 39-year-old man was shot three times early Friday at his Early Road home after he told a robber he had no money.

Police were called to the home about 1:10 a.m., where the man told police he was coming from work at an Oak Street store on the East Side when he saw someone in front of his house wearing a mask. He ran to the back door to try and get inside.

Reports said the masked man caught up to the victim before he could get inside and demanded money. When the victim said he had no money he was shot in the arm.

The masked man demanded money again and when the victim replied again he had no money, he was shot in both legs. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Arrested after treatment

YOUNGSTOWN

A Millet Avenue man who reports said overdosed on heroin Thursday was arrested on a warrant from municipal court after he was treated.

Officers and paramedics responded about 6 p.m. to the home of Stephen Marshall, 53, who had to be revived with the opiate antidote naloxone. Marshall has a warrant from municipal court on a charge of possession of drugs. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a police hold to be treated before being booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Charged after accident

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of causing an accident Thursday was charged with tampering with evidence after reports said he was eating something in the wreckage of his truck and refused orders to spit it out.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Old Furnace Road on the West Side, where they saw Christopher Moffo, 37, of Hunter Street, inside the wreckage of his truck eating something wrapped in aluminum foil. An officer told him to spit out whatever he was eating, but he refused, reports said.

The truck was traveling west when it hit another car, went through three yards and hit a house before it flipped over and came to rest in another yard. Firefighters had to cut Moffo out of the truck.

Moffo also was charged with reckless operation and driving with expired plates. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for her injuries at St. Elizabeth.

Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a Hubbard man about 5:55 p.m. Thursday after officers discovered he had a warrant for drug charges and he also had suspected heroin and methamphetamine in his car.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Mark Lilly, 27, at Interstate 680 and East Indianola Avenue after the car he was driving went left of center and ran a stop sign, reports said. Lilly had warrants from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs and driving under suspension. When police searched his car, they found two bags of methamphetamine, a vial of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin, two bags of marijuana, a syringe and plastic bags.

Lilly was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.