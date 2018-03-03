BUSINESS DIGEST

Dominion rates

YOUNGSTOWN

Under its latest filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, effective March 15, Dominion Energy Ohio’s Standard Choice Offer and Standard Service Offer rates will be $2.639 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), $0.992 per Mcf, or 27.3 percent, lower than the February SCO/SSO rates of $3.631.

The March rates reflect lower national market prices, resulting from milder February weather and the expected transition to warmer spring weather.

Region achieves goal

CLEVELAND

Team Northeast Ohio, the region’s JobsOhio network partner, recently announced the region’s performance for 2017, including record outcomes in terms of committed jobs and payroll. The region also achieved its targets for projects won and capital invested in Northeast Ohio.

The goal for jobs committed in 2017 was 5,500 and there were actually 8,629 committed; the new payroll target was $245 million and $402 million was actually met; and the capital investment target was $800 million with $807 million actually received.

Team NEO is an economic development organization focused on creating jobs for Northeast Ohio’s residents.

Worst of bad US flu season finally over

NEW YORK

The worst of the nation’s nasty flu season is finally over.

The season apparently peaked in early February and has been fading since, health officials said Friday. The number of people going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline. Deaths from the flu or pneumonia are going down, too.

While the peak may have passed, the season isn’t over. Reports of flu remained widespread in 45 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Report: Deputies told to form a perimeter

PARKLAND, FLA.

A sheriff’s office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of rushing into the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting, according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald.

The newspaper reported late Thursday it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatch log, which showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter. The log may raise fresh questions about the department’s handling of the mass shooting Feb. 14, including whether police could have gone in sooner to help the wounded.

Extremists’ deadly attacks hit capital

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso

Islamic extremists struck the French Embassy and army headquarters in simultaneous attacks of gunfire and explosives Friday in Burkina Faso’s capital, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.

The violence, which the government called a terrorist attack, marked a further deterioration in the former French colony’s perilous security situation. Islamic militants already have struck twice since January 2016 in the West African country, prompting criticism of the military response each time.

No group claimed responsibility for Friday’s attacks.

Staff/wire reports