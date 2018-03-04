Columbiana man lays claim to serial killer Charles Manson's estate

YOUNGSTOWN — The body of notorious cult leader Charles Manson remains locked in a cooler as the battle over his remains and estate heats up in two California courtrooms.

At the center of the case is Wellsville native Michael Channels, a longtime Manson pen pal and memorabilia collector.

Channels, 52, of Santa Clarita, Calif., was a toddler when Manson’s followers brutally murdered nine people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Channels and at least three others – including a purported son and grandson – have filed paperwork in California to claim the body and estate.

Manson died Nov. 19, 2017, at 83 after serving a life sentence for his role in the 1969 slayings.

Channels has filed a copy of a will he said Manson sent him in 2004. He said the document disinherits all known family members, naming Channels sole heir.

Some say Manson’s estate could be worth millions, given his artwork, music and other memorabilia.

For the complete story, read Sunday's paper and Vindy.com