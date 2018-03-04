City police investigating fatal shooting on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred about 3:21 p.m. today in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Brandon Wareham, 18, of Austintown, was shot while sitting in his car in a driveway, and died later at a local hospital.

If Wareham’s death is ruled a homicide by the Mahoning County Coroner, it would be the first homicide in the city this year.

Calls to the coroner’s office were not returned late tonight.

The last homicide in Youngstown occurred Dec. 21, 2017. A man was found bleeding and unconscious about 12:20 p.m. in a home in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue. He died on the way to the hospital where a bullet wound was found in the victim, leading police to investigate the death as a homicide.

There were four homicides in Youngstown at this time in 2017.