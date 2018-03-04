Al-Qaida-linked group claims Burkina Faso attack
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — An al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group based in Mali is claiming responsibility for the attacks in the capital of neighboring Burkina Faso that killed at least eight people and wounded more than 80 others.
Security forces killed at least eight attackers after they targeted the French Embassy and army headquarters in Ouagadougou on Friday.
The Mauritanian news agency Alakhbar says the militant group Jama Nusrat Ul-Islam wa Al-Muslimin issued a message late today saying it was behind the attacks. The agency often carries claims of responsibility by jihadi groups for attacks staged across West Africa.
The agency says the extremist group carried out the attack in Burkina Faso in retaliation for the killing of one of its leaders in a recent raid by French troops.
