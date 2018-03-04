8th death reported after powerful Nor'easter
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are confirming the eighth death in the powerful nor'easter that swept across the Northeast.
A 37-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Friday afternoon when a tree fell on his pickup truck.
The Plymouth District Attorney's Office says today Ryan MacDonald, of Plympton, was found trapped in his truck after a large pine tree landed on the roof. MacDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the truck's sole occupant.
MacDonald is the first Massachusetts resident confirmed dead in the storm and the third in New England.
