Youngstown traffic stop yields arrest of Hubbard man

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police arrested a Hubbard man about 5:55 p.m. Thursday after officers discovered he had a warrant for drug charges and he also had heroin and methamphetamine in his car.

Officers pulled over a car driven by 27-year-old Mark Lilly at Interstate 680 and East Indianola Avenue after the car he was driving went left of center and ran a stop sign, reports said.

A records check found out Lilly had the warrants from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs and driving under suspension. When police searched his car they found two bags of methamphetamine, a vial of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin, two bags of marijuana, a syringe and plastic bags.

Lilly was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.