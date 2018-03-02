Threats continue at two schools; police investigate downtown death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police arrested a Chaney High School student Thursday morning after the student threatened administration.

District spokeswoman Denise Dick said the student is still in custody and administrative action will follow.

A Youngstown Early College student also was removed from school Thursday over a misunderstanding.

Dick said a conversation was overheard by another student, who took what the removed student said as a threat.

It was determined that there was no threat, but the student was removed for the remainder of the day.

Also, students were questioned by Canfield schools administration and a resource officer after being accused of making “inappropriate comments,” according to a news release.

“I assure you that our staff takes every precaution to make sure that your child is safe,” Superintendent Alex Geordan said in the release. The students were not charged.

Police Chief Chuck Colucci said the police department is recommending that officers are present in each of Canfield Local Schools’ buildings during class time. There is currently one resource officer at Canfield schools.

“There’s been conversations stemming back several years attempting to do everything we can to improve the safety of the schools,” Colucci said.

He plans to take input from the school and community moving forward, and Geordan plans to discuss it with the school’s board of education.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Robin Lees said the death of a 19-year-old Boardman man found about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on East Boardman Street just east of Champion Street is being investigated as a homicide, until a manner of death is determined by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s laptop, hooded sweatshirt, jacket and bookbag were found by police on the roof of Eastern Gateway Community College, 101 E. Federal St. facing East Boardman Street, reports said. Lees would not say why it appears that the man, Patrick Philibin, may have jumped, but he said that all signs seem to point that way.

Reports said when police arrived, a woman was next to the body and said she was a registered nurse and would try to render aid, but the man was already dead.

Jimmie Bruce, Eastern Gateway Community College president, said the man was a student.

“It’s devastating to lose a student, particularly if it is in fact determined to be suicide,” he said. “Many of our students are struggling to balance school, work, family and other life circumstances, and we always strive to provide support to assist the students with these struggles. ... There is no way to prepare for this specific circumstance. We simply try to ensure that we have regular and meaningful contact with all of our students and offer them the support that we are aware they need.”