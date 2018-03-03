Vindy live reports Saturday from protest caravan over city housing

YOUNGSTOWN

A protest group led by Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods (ACTION) will travel to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday to confront Alex Szkaradek, the CEO of Vision Property Management.

Szkaradek's company rents homes to individuals using predatory land contracts that result in tenants -- who rent the homes under the guise that they will one day own them -- paying far more for the homes than the contract led them to believe, often times resulting in their eviction from the property.

In addition to the predatory practices, many of the Vision Property homes are dilapidated and out of compliance with city code enforcement.

The group from Youngstown will present Szkaradek with a list of demands, which includes financial restitution for neglecting his properties in the city.

The team will return to Youngstown on Sunday afternoon.

