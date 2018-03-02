Upgrading work on traffic signal

March 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HANOVERTON

Work is set to begin Monday on a project to upgrade the traffic-signal hardware at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 (Canal Street), state Route 9 (First Street) and County Road 406 in the Columbiana County village.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor for this $134,998 project is Cornerstone Electric Inc. of Salem. The tentative completion date is May 31.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000