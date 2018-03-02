Upgrading work on traffic signal
HANOVERTON
Work is set to begin Monday on a project to upgrade the traffic-signal hardware at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 (Canal Street), state Route 9 (First Street) and County Road 406 in the Columbiana County village.
Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.
Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor for this $134,998 project is Cornerstone Electric Inc. of Salem. The tentative completion date is May 31.
