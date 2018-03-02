Trumbull hit hardest with power outage today; map link here

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Severe weather has caused power outages across the Mahoning Valley.

Trumbull County has the most power outages in the Valley, according to OhioEdison’s website.

Of the 80,775 customers there, 1,000 have no power.

In Mahoning County, 315 out of 112,981 customers are without power. In Columbiana County, 122 customers out of 31,231 customers are without power.

In Mahoning County affected areas are: Austintown, Beaver Township, Berlin Center, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Ellsworth, Goshen, Green, Jackson Township, Lowellville, Springfield, Struthers and Youngstown.

In Trumbull County, affected areas are: Bazetta, Bloomfield, Braceville, Bristol, Brookfield, Champion, Cortland, Farmington, Girard, Greene, Hartford, Howland, Hubbard, Johnston, Liberty, Lordstown, Mecca, Mesopotamia, Newton Falls, Newton, Vienna, Warren, Weathersfield and West Farmington.

In Columbiana County affected areas are: Center, Columbiana, East Palestine, Elk Run, Fairfield, Hanover, Lisbon, Middletown, Perry, Rogers, Salem and Unity.

For up-to-date information on the outages click on First Energy's page here.

