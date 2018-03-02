The grand jury also indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Andrew L. Howard, 26, East Midlothian Boulevard, domestic violence and two counts of burglary.

Javonna L. Flakes, 26, Burkey Road, Austintown, and Jerome F. Prieto, 31, Kendis Circle, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drugs.

Samantha D. Morrow, 26, Clearview Avenue, Warren, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakisha Blackshear, 40, LaSalle Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Heasley, 44, Center Street, Struthers, carrying concealed weapons.

Brandy J. Thompson, 40, Woodland Trace, Austintown, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Anthony Kindinis, 45, Whipple Avenue, Campbell, theft.

Britteny M. Nemitz, 39, North Ridge Road, Geneva, felonious assault and aggravated assault.

Dwayne Bulls Jr., 19, Leo Avenue, aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications.

Candice Jackson, 27, Idora Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ronald Adams, 20, Harold Lane, Campbell, receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana with a forfeiture specification.

Kyronn Copeland, 27, Lansdowne Boulevard, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Kelly, 38, West Warren Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael John Schneider, 21, Black Oak Lane, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tiawan Clinkscale, 28, Wesley Avenue, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Richard Edwards, 47, Cameron Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Kyzer, 18, Prospect Street, Struthers, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.

Lapriece Whitted, 32, West Princeton Avenue, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Richard Edwards, 50, Glenwood Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Washington, 30, Halleck Avenue, possession of heroin and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility.

Demetrius M. Dawson, 30, Murray Avenue, Campbell, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.