'Spider-man' faces charges of robbery, aggravated robbery

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a man who they said attempted to rob a dollar store while wearing a Spider-man mask.

Police on Thursday arrested Keyshawn Blalock, 19, of Austintown on warrants related to two robberies.

In one case, an employee at a Family Dollar on Market Street reported a man wearing a Spider-man mask entered the store the night of Feb. 12 and demanded money from the register. She said he left after she told him there was no money.

Then, on Feb. 14, police were dispatched to a Dollar General on Midlothian Boulevard for a reported robbery.

A store employee told police a male wearing a black mask with a yellow skeleton on it demanded money from the register. He got away with what was in the register and fled with another male who was outside, the employee reported.

Blalock faces charges of robbery and aggravated robbery, according to police reports.