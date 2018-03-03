Search of West Side home nets drugs, guns
YOUNGSTOWN — Police searched a home that yielded weapons and an array of illegal drugs.
A search warrant at the South Dunlap Avenue home of Dena Byrd was served this afternoon.
Byrd faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, and being a felon in illegal possession of a weapon.
According to the police report, officers forced their way into the West Side home and found multiple firearms and bags of cocaine, crack, marijuana and heroin. Byrd will appear in municipal court for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
