Robin Lees reappointed Youngstown police chief
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today reappointed Robin Lees as police chief.
Lees, who receives $91,027 in annual salary, has served as police chief since 2014 when then-Mayor John A. McNally appointed him.
“The depth of his knowledge and experience is beneficial to the Youngstown Police Department, city hall and Youngstown as a whole,” Brown said.
