Robin Lees reappointed Youngstown police chief

March 2, 2018 at 1:13p.m.

story tease

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today reappointed Robin Lees as police chief.

Lees, who receives $91,027 in annual salary, has served as police chief since 2014 when then-Mayor John A. McNally appointed him.

“The depth of his knowledge and experience is beneficial to the Youngstown Police Department, city hall and Youngstown as a whole,” Brown said.

For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000