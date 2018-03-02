Power being restored after storm rocks Trumbull County

YOUNGSTOWN

The winter storm early Friday caused headaches for more than 1,000 people who lost power in Trumbull County.

At 10 a.m., there were about 1,000 reported outages, mostly in Liberty, Howland and Cortland. By 1 p.m., the number was reduced to 366.

In Mahoning County, there were about 300 reported outages at 10 a.m., and the number was reduced to 239 by 1 p.m.

Trees were down on Logan Way, Keefer Road and Gypsy Lane in the Liberty and Youngstown area Friday morning, blocking roads and contributing to power outages.

Chris Eck, spokesperson with Ohio Edison, advised people to call 888-544-4877 if they experience a power outage in their home, stay away from downed lines and remain patient as crews work to restore their power.