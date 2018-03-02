Matas quits key Trumbull County job before even starting

WARREN

Mike Matas, the Trumbull County administrator hired two weeks ago, has resigned three weeks before he was supposed to start work.

Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said he doesn’t know yet whether the commissioners will start the search process over.

“It’s disheartening because I thought we had a clear-cut plan, and it got turned upside down,” Cantalamessa said of hiring Matas, who was supposed to start March 19.

Matas was one of two finalists recommended by a citizens committee that reviewed applications. “None of the applicants were close to what Mike brought to the table,” Cantalamessa said.

Matas, who is budget director for Lake County, wrote a short email to several officials in the Trumbull County commissioners office Tuesday afternoon, saying he was resigning as Trumbull County administrator “due to a family matter.”

Cantalamessa said he believes that is true, but he also thinks Lake County may have offered Matas more money to keep him.

Part of reason he believes this is the letter Lake County Commissioner John Hamercheck wrote to Trumbull commissioners Tuesday talking about Matas’ value to Lake County.

“Mr. Matas can be characterized as a francise player for Lake County,” Hamercheck’s letter says, making a sports analogy. “To this end, a maximum effort on the part of Lake County has been made to retain Mr. Matas’ continued employment.”

Hamercheck added, ”I regret that this action on the part of Lake County to retain Mr. Matas will deny Trumbull County a qualified individual.”

The Lake County Auditor’s Office says Matas, a Cortland resident, is scheduled to make $99,050 in 2018 in Lake County. Matas had agreed to an salary of $95,000 to work as Trumbull County administrator and purchasing director.