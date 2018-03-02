Man arrested after wrecking into Old Furnace home

March 2, 2018 at 10:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of causing an accident Thursday was charged with tampering with evidence after reports said he was eating something in the wreckage of his SUV and refused orders to spit it out.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Old Furnace Road, where they saw Christopher Moffo, 57, of Hunter Street, inside the wreckage of his SUV eating something wrapped in tin foil, reports said. An officer told him to spit out whatever he was eating, but he refused, reports said.

The SUV was travelling west when it hit another car, went through three yards and hit a house before it flipped over and came to rest in someone’s yard. Moffo had to be cut out of the SUV by firefighters.

Moffo was also charged with reckless operation and driving with expired plates. The driver of the other vehicle was also treated for her injuries at St. Elizabeth. Reports said a Mill Creek MetroParks Police officer saw Moffo swerving on the road just before the accident.

