High winds in region knock down trees, wires

YOUNGSTOWN

High winds blowing through the Mahoning Valley on Thursday night knocked down power lines and trees throughout Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

In Mahoning County, nearly 100 Ohio Edison customers lost power Thursday night, and a tree was downed on Shields Road and Dorado Beach Drive in Canfield.

Trumbull County fared much worse, with 268 power outages and, according to an emergency dispatcher, “lots of trees and lots of lines down.”

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through Trumbull County today.

In Summit County, to the west of Mahoning and Trumbull counties, the eastbound weather system already had resulted in nearly 2,500 power outages.

Italian festival to stay in downtown Warren

NILES

The Warren Italian American Heritage Festival Committee voted Thursday night to keep its annual festival in downtown Warren.

The committee heard a presentation that lasted more than an hour from the Cafaro Co., which was proposing that the festival move to its Eastwood Mall complex in Niles.

The committee then met separately for about 90 minutes to discuss and vote on the proposal, said Carol Ficeti, festival president. The committee also voted on officers and conducted other matters during its meeting, she said.

This year will be the 34th year for the festival, which has always been in Warren’s downtown in and around Courthouse Square.

Upgrading work on traffic signal

HANOVERTON

Work is set to begin Monday on a project to upgrade the traffic-signal hardware at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 (Canal Street), state Route 9 (First Street) and County Road 406 in the Columbiana County village.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor for this $134,998 project is Cornerstone Electric Inc. of Salem. The tentative completion date is May 31.

Chili Open Golf Classic

POLAND

The Poland Rotary Club will host its Chili Open Golf Classic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville. Tickets are $28.45 each.

Proceeds will benefit 16 local charities.

After the open, there will be food, entertainment and prizes in the clubhouse. For information, visit the Poland Rotary Facebook page.

Man faces charges

BOARDMAN

A Campbell man faces burglary and domestic-violence charges after an incident reported at a township residence early Wednesday.

Police responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. after someone called to report Randy Michaels, 29, had kicked in a woman’s apartment door, according to a police report. Neighbors also reported hearing the woman scream.

Police said they found the apartment door “split open.”

The woman was not there when police arrived, but reported she was OK.

Michaels was arrested at a library several hours later and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Cemetery cleanup set

GIRARD

Spring cleanup at the Girard City Cemetery has been scheduled through March 25 for removing Christmas decorations from the graves. After March 25, employees will be removing any Christmas decorations in preparation for Easter and Memorial Day.