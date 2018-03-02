Sex sting suspects indicted by grand jury
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted 10 men whose arrests were announced this week involving attempting to solicit sex from minors.
They are Kyle J. Malice, 24, of Forest Ridge Drive, Boardman; Jason M. Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa.; Michael J. Bowman, 39, of Canton; Andrew Pitts, 36, of Stonington Drive, Liberty; Tyler Kachelries, 25, of Oran Drive, Youngstown; Matthew Lee, 33, of Stewart Drive, Warren; James R. Smith, 51, of Akron; Keith Cramer, 19, of Youll Street, Niles; Dallas D. Runner, 48, of Niles-Vienna Road, Niles; and Terrance Hymes, 28, of Logan Avenue, Youngstown.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and nine other agencies collaborated on “Operation Pedo-Cure” which resulted in the 10 arrests.
All were indicted on charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools, and all but Cramer and Hymes received a charge of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor.
Krzyzewski, Pitts, Lee and Runner received charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and Kachelries received a charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 28, 2018 11:26 a.m.
UPDATE | Ten jailed in pedophile sting operation
- March 1, 2018 4:16 p.m.
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 30
- February 28, 2018 8:06 p.m.
Alleged predators attempted to solicit children
- March 1, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Sexual-predator sweep nets 10 men
- August 25, 2016 4:45 p.m.
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.