Sex sting suspects indicted by grand jury

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted 10 men whose arrests were announced this week involving attempting to solicit sex from minors.

They are Kyle J. Malice, 24, of Forest Ridge Drive, Boardman; Jason M. Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa.; Michael J. Bowman, 39, of Canton; Andrew Pitts, 36, of Stonington Drive, Liberty; Tyler Kachelries, 25, of Oran Drive, Youngstown; Matthew Lee, 33, of Stewart Drive, Warren; James R. Smith, 51, of Akron; Keith Cramer, 19, of Youll Street, Niles; Dallas D. Runner, 48, of Niles-Vienna Road, Niles; and Terrance Hymes, 28, of Logan Avenue, Youngstown.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and nine other agencies collaborated on “Operation Pedo-Cure” which resulted in the 10 arrests.

All were indicted on charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools, and all but Cramer and Hymes received a charge of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Krzyzewski, Pitts, Lee and Runner received charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and Kachelries received a charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs.