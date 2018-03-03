Global manufacturer to open showroom inside Commerce Building

YOUNGSTOWN — A global manufacturer of tabletop products for the hospitality industry plans to open a showroom in downtown Youngstown this spring.

Steelite International, which is headquartered in England with a primary U.S. operation in New Castle, Pa., will open the showroom on the fifth floor of the Commerce Building, 201 E. Commerce St., in June.

“It will be a showroom which will bring in customers from all over the world,” said John Miles, president and CEO of Steelite. “Our showrooms around the country tend to be in historic or significant buildings, and the Commerce Building met that criteria. We needed a large space [with] a commercial kitchen.”

The fifth floor of the Commerce Building was previously home to The Fifth Floor restaurant and before that, the Youngstown Club.

