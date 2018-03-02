Looking for fish tonight?

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 737, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, will host a dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The meals feature a choice of haddock, chicken or shrimp with fries, coleslaw and a roll for $10.50. Pirogi or an extra piece of fish are $4.50, and a child’s dinner is $5. Meals are carryout or eat-in. Beverages will be available. Call 330-654-5630.

Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, will be serving Lenten fish dinners every Friday through March 23. Serving time will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Menu includes baked or fried fish or shrimp, homemade soup, haluski, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverage. Takeout available. For information, call 330-538-3351.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, 14480 Washingtonville Road, will offer beer-battered haddock fish or shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. until March 30. Cost for adults is $11 and $6 for children age 10 and under. Dinners include fresh-cut fries, coleslaw and choice of green beans or corn. An extra fillet (with dinner purchase) is $5 and shrimp a la carte (approximately 16 pieces) is $6. Soda, water, coffee and dessert will be available for $1. Dine in or call 330-651-3887 to order takeout.

Canfield Lions will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St. Meals include a choice of baked or fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese, pirogi or haluski and coleslaw, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. Cost is $12 and will be takeout or dine-in.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1655 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, will offer fish dinners from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Menu includes baked or fried fish dinners and sandwiches, salad or coleslaw, vegetable, rolls and butter coffee or tea and one side. Sides available are haluski, macaroni and cheese, pirogi or baked potato. Cost is $12 for adults, and children 6 and under eat for free with purchase of an adult meal. Fish sandwiches are $5.75. Takeout is available. For information or to place an order, call 440-622-7776.

Girard K of C Council 2935 will host Lenten fish dinners at the K. of C. Hall, 122 S. State St., Girard, from 4 to 7 p.m. until March 23. Proceeds will benefit K. of C. charities. Cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children 4 to 12. Children under 4 eat free. Menu includes baked or fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese or haluski, coleslaw, bread, coffee and cake. Soda and water are $1. Carry-out is available by calling 330-545-3432.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., Youngstown, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the church hall. The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $1.75. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 330-792-1005.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, will host Lenten fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 23 at the parish center, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown. Menu includes fried or baked haddock, fried shrimp, coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, choice of two sides, assorted desserts and beverages. There will be a complimentary pasta and pizza table with the purchase of adult eat-in dinners only. Cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children under age 12. Takeout dinners can be ordered at the door or by calling 330-270-0650.

St. Brendan Church, Maxwell Hall, 144 N. Schenley Ave., will host takeout-only lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through March 23. Lunches include a choice of a dinner for $11 or a fish sandwich and one side for $7. Fish dinners for dine-in or carryout will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and include baked, fried, Cajun or beer-battered fish plus one side: french fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski or parsley potatoes. Dinners also include coleslaw or applesauce and bread, butter and dessert. Dinners for adults are $11 and $6 for children. For information, call 330-799-3683.

St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, will host a fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. . Most dinners, including jumbo haddock, are $10. Tuna is $13. Dinners come with one side, coleslaw, roll, and dessert. Sides include pirogis, French fries, macaroni and cheese, and majadra (lentils, rice and caramelized onions). Call 330-792-2371 for information.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St., Youngstown, will host Lenten fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 23. Dinners are dine-in or carryout and include fried or baked fish, choice of rice pilaf, french fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski or coleslaw and soft beverages or coffee. Cost is $10. For information, call 330-743-5493.

St. Patrick Church, 357 N. Main St., Hubbard, will host Lenten fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays until March 23. Menu includes baked, fried or Italian fish, shrimp, pirogi, macaroni and cheese, haluski and ravioli. All dinners include coleslaw, applesauce, bread and butter, beverages and dessert. Cost is $10 for fish dinners, $8 for shrimp dinners and $7 for children’s dinners. To order takeout, or for information or questions, call 330- 534-4219.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, will host Lenten fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Takeouts begin at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 12, and children under 4 eat for free. Menu includes baked or fried haddock, parsley potatoes, pirogis, homemade coleslaw, applesauce, bread, beverage and a dessert. Takeout only lunches will also be available for $5 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., consisting of a fish sandwich and a bag of chips.