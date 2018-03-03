Flooding closes Trumbull County MetroParks roads

March 2, 2018 at 7:10p.m.

LEAVITTSBURG — Thomas A. Swift MetroPark on Benedict-Leavittsburg Road and Canoe City Metropark on North Leavitt Road are closed indefinitely due to flooding of the Mahoning River, said Zachary Svette, operations director for the Trumbull County MetroParks.

The river level at Leavittburg reached 12 feet about 5 p.m. today. Minor flooding occurs at 10 feet; moderate flooding begins at 13.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

