Flooding closes Trumbull County MetroParks roads
LEAVITTSBURG — Thomas A. Swift MetroPark on Benedict-Leavittsburg Road and Canoe City Metropark on North Leavitt Road are closed indefinitely due to flooding of the Mahoning River, said Zachary Svette, operations director for the Trumbull County MetroParks.
The river level at Leavittburg reached 12 feet about 5 p.m. today. Minor flooding occurs at 10 feet; moderate flooding begins at 13.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 13, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Leavittsburg flooding expected to drop below 10-foot level Saturday
- January 14, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Trumbull flooding hits all familiar places, including basements
- February 20, 2018 8:27 a.m.
NWS issues flood warning for Eagle Creek through tonight
- February 27, 2018 midnight
Ohio River flooding expected to persist through this week
- January 13, 2017 11:39 a.m.
State Route 87 between state Routes 534 and 45 closed by flooding
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.