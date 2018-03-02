Driver in murder case gets time served

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The last of three men charged in a November 2015 murder was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to time served.

Jawonn Hymes, 27, will still be held as he awaits a federal court hearing on an unrelated charge after Judge Lou D’Apolito handed down the sentence. Hymes’ sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Hymes was the last of three defendants to have their case heard in the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was killed as he was sitting in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Hymes has served 827 days in the county jail awaiting trial in the case. He entered an Alford Plea in October to a charge of felonious assault. An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains innocence but admits there is enough evidence that a jury could find him or her guilty.

Judge D’Apolito said Hymes was the driver of the car used in the killing and was not one of the shooters.

Leonard Savage, 24, and Jason Heard, 21, were both convicted in separate trials of complicity to commit aggravated murder for the death of Owens.

Savage was sentenced to 35 years to life, and Heard was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Prosecutors said Owens was killed because Savage blamed him for the shooting death several years earlier of his uncle, which was ruled accidental.

Hymes reached a plea deal after a jury had been selected for his trial.