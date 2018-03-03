Congressman Mike Turner, estranged wife settle divorce

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, of Dayton, and his estranged wife have settled their divorce, eliminating the need for testimony by groomsman and fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa of California.

The Dayton Daily News reports Turner and energy lobbyist Majida Mourad announced the settlement Friday. It was filed under seal.

In a joint statement released by Turner’s House office, attorneys for the couple said they had “come to a resolution of all matters between them, and wish each other the best in their future endeavors.”

Turner filed for divorce in May alleging fraudulent contract, and asked that Mourad be restrained from taking any of their assets, the divorce filing said.

Turner had sought Issa’s sworn testimony. Issa and Mourad faced questions of a romantic relationship, which both publicly denied.