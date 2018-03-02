Chili Open Golf Classic
POLAND
The Poland Rotary Club will host its Chili Open Golf Classic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville. Tickets are $28.45 each.
Proceeds will benefit 16 local charities.
After the open, there will be food, entertainment and prizes in the clubhouse. For information, visit the Poland Rotary Facebook page.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 1, 2018 midnight
Poland Rotary Club to host chili eating contest
- February 2, 2018 midnight
Rotary hosts ‘Night at the Races’
- September 21, 2016 8:40 a.m.
Memorial golf outing set at Bedford Trails
- October 8, 2016 8:34 a.m.
Township sponsors chili cook-off
- February 17, 2018 midnight
Church to host chili cook off
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.