Chili Open Golf Classic

March 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

POLAND

The Poland Rotary Club will host its Chili Open Golf Classic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville. Tickets are $28.45 each.

Proceeds will benefit 16 local charities.

After the open, there will be food, entertainment and prizes in the clubhouse. For information, visit the Poland Rotary Facebook page.

