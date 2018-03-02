Cemetery cleanup set
GIRARD
Spring cleanup at the Girard City Cemetery has been scheduled through March 25 for removing Christmas decorations from the graves. After March 25, employees will be removing any Christmas decorations in preparation for Easter and Memorial Day.
