Boardman police release sketch in West Blvd rape case

March 2, 2018 at 9:49a.m.

inline tease photo
Photo

Suspect wanted for questioning on sexual assault on a 21 year-old female on feb. 23 near Booulevard Club Apartments near West Blvd. and state Route 224 in Boardman.

BOARDMAN

Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a reported sexual assault.

The man is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he is between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and 180 lbs.

The assault occurred about 10 p.m. Feb. 23 in back of the Boulevard Club apartments near West Boulevard and U.S. Route 224, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Greg Stepuk at 330-729-2085.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000