Boardman police release sketch in West Blvd rape case
Photo
Suspect wanted for questioning on sexual assault on a 21 year-old female on feb. 23 near Booulevard Club Apartments near West Blvd. and state Route 224 in Boardman.
BOARDMAN
Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a reported sexual assault.
The man is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he is between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, and 180 lbs.
The assault occurred about 10 p.m. Feb. 23 in back of the Boulevard Club apartments near West Boulevard and U.S. Route 224, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Greg Stepuk at 330-729-2085.
